Boundary Creek Advisors LP Purchases 316,998 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,998 shares during the quarter. Urban One makes up about 1.5% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned about 3.89% of Urban One worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $14,055,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90,237 shares during the period. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.92. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

