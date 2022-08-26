BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 102.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 222,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BOX by 235.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

