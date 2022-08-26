BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
