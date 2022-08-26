Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Down 6.8%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.97. 549,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 231,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

