Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.60. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 26,630 shares.

Bri-Chem Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

