Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $66,661.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00800412 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016758 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

