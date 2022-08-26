Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.11

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.11 and last traded at $71.33, with a volume of 10835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after purchasing an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 508,602 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

