Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,919,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,420,836.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $7,562.50.

BCOV stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.54 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,568 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

