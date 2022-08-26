Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. 5,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,225. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

