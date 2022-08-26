Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Brinker International

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. UBS Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

