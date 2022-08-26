Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT at $5.09

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 228,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

