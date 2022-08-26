Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $74.67

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jabil Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $64.16 on Friday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.