Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $72.33

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.