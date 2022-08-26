Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $33.80

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 115.48. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 372.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

