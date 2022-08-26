Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,792,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. 37,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

