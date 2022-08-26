Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $60.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bruker has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bruker by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bruker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

