Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.71. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

