Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.78. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $318.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

