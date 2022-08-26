Busy DAO (BUSY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152,866.48

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Busy DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Busy DAO has a total market capitalization of $152,866.48 and approximately $57,944.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.
Busy DAO Coin Profile
Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.
Buying and Selling Busy DAO
