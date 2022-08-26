Busy DAO (BUSY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152,866.48

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Busy DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Busy DAO has a total market capitalization of $152,866.48 and approximately $57,944.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

