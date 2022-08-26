Busy DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $153,328.73 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Busy DAO has a market capitalization of $153,328.73 and $58,608.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Busy DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

