Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the July 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,786,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Down 7.2 %

BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,409. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

