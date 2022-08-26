Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the July 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,786,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Down 7.2 %
BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,409. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buyer Group International (BYRG)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.