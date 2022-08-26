C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.26

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.26 and last traded at $119.13, with a volume of 52784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $42,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

