C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in August

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXAC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. C5 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

