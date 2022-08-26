Cake Monster (MONSTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.72 Million

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Cake Monster has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $13,234.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cake Monster coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cake Monster has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About Cake Monster

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,298,596,808 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.

Cake Monster Coin Trading

