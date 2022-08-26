Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 187.5% in August

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLLXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

