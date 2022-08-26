Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 187.5% in August

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CLLXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.08.
