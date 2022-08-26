Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, an increase of 2,307.6% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $0.24 on Friday. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.