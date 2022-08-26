Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,976 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

