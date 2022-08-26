Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUSV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,619,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter.

HUSV opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $36.05.

