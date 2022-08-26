Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $29.94 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

