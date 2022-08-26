Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $33.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,971 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $33,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

