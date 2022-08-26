Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,830 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $66,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $90,595,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

NFLX stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.49 and its 200-day moving average is $262.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

