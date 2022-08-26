Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,683 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $170.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

