Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.51. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

