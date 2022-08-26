Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 430 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

