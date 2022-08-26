Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 98,552 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

