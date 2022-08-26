Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 3,784 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $161.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.12.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

