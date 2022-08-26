Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $60.59 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

