Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

