Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.