Cambridge Trust Co. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.01 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

