Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

