Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,138 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $139.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

