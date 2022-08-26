Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 564 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.13 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.