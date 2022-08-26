Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.51 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

