Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 5.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $78,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.97. 53,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

