Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CM traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,405. The company has a market cap of C$59.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$59.03 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5500005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

