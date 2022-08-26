Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Up 0.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.55. 40,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 205,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Cango Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.88 million. Cango had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Cango Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Cango by 37.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cango during the second quarter worth $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.



