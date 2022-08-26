Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 544.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lear by 103.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 5,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lear to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.60.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $141.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,441. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.