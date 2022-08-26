Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,850 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock worth $1,525,048. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.37. 11,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,647. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

