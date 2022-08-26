Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823,214 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $38,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,685,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,681,000 after buying an additional 1,037,465 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 1,001,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,800,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,195,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $55.30.

