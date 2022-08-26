Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,626 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $64.74. 18,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

